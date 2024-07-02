SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - One man died and another was taken to the hospital after a fiery three-vehicle crash on a Seekonk highway Tuesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At around 1:20 p.m., a Toyota Highlander, a box truck, and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash on the westbound side of I-195 just before Exit 1, police said. The driver of the Toyota, a 36-year-old man from Springfield, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the box truck, a 45-year-old man from North Easton, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said. The tractor-trailer driver, a 31-year-old man from Hallandale, Fla., was not injured.

The box truck was engulfed in flames, with smoke pouring out of the vehicle on the westbound side of the highway, according to video from the scene.

The crash caused traffic delays in the area. Three lanes of I-195 West were temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon, MassDOT said.

All lanes were reopened and the scene was clear by 6:30 p.m., police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

