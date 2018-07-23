BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in Mattapan that left one man dead and another hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of two people shot at the intersection of Osceola Street and Hopewell Road about 4:24 a.m. found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a post on the Boston Police Department’s website.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals, where one of them was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Mayor Marty Walsh says this violence breaks what had been a safe streak for the city.

“We had a pretty active Fourth of July weekend and from that point until last night it was pretty quiet in the city of Boston. Very few shootings; no homicides,” he said. “It’s very unfortunate what happened last night.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

