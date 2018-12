MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - One person is dead and another injured after a multi-car crash on the northbound side of Route 495 in Middleboro.

State police say the crash, which occurred just north of Exit 6, prompted the closure of all lanes except the breakdown lane.

All lanes have since reopened.

#MAtraffic Rte 495 N/B, north of Exit 6 in #Middleboro, all lanes reopened. https://t.co/CvxnAKvyJz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 22, 2018

