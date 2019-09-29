1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes off coast of Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died and one person is still missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Fall River on Saturday.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says multiple 911 calls were made reporting a boat collision resulting in two men being ejected from their boat.

But after an investigation, it was determined that that the incident was not the result of two boats colliding, but occurred after a boat hopped in the wake of another boat at a high rate of speed, then capsized.

The boat, a blue powerboat, was being operated by its owner, Marc Hanoud, 35, of Berkley, who is still missing.

A search was conducted by the US Coast Guard throughout Saturday night continuing during the day on Sunday.

The only other passenger on the boat, Brent Osborne, 42, of Middleboro, was also ejected during the incident. He was discovered in the water by another boater and rushed back to shore at the Tipsy Seagull boat dock in Fall River.

Osborne was rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation by State Police Troopers assigned to this office, members of the Massachusetts Environmental Police Boat Accident Bureau, the US Coast Guard and the Fall River Police.

No other information was immediately available.

#Update #FallRiver The incident was not two boats colliding, it was a boat hopping a wake of another boat then capsizing. @USCGNortheast Station Castle Hill and local agencies continue to search for one PIW #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 29, 2019

