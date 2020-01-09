1 dead, 1 seriously injured after blaze rips through Burlington home

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One man was killed and an elderly woman suffered serious injuries in a fire that destroyed a home in Burlington on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a multi-alarm blaze at a home at 26 Maryvale Road around 1 p.m. were greeted by heavy flames shooting from the windows and thick smoke billowing into the air, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

After crews knocked down the stubborn fire, a man in his 50s was found dead in a burned-out room, Burlington Fire Chief Mike Patterson and Police Chief Michael Kent confirmed.

A neighbor and a passing delivery driver were able to help an elderly woman escape the burning home. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. She is said to be in critical condition.

The delivery driver and a Burlington police officer were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The home has been deemed a total loss. Eversource has temporarily cut power to the property.

Firefighters from Billerica and Woburn assisted Burlington fire crews in battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting with an investigation.

Burlington Fire Chief confirms a man in his 50’s has died in the house fire on Maryvale Rd #7news pic.twitter.com/LC4dCATaij — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 9, 2020

Burlington Fire on Maryvale rd is out..sources say one person is dead…others injured #7news pic.twitter.com/NAIJWha82E — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 9, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)