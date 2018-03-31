HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) – Massachusetts State Police say one person has died following a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Haverhill.

The crash happened Sunday evening near exit 51 on the northbound side of the highway.

Police say an 18-year-old Methuen woman was driving the car at the time of the crash. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The passenger also suffered serious injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

