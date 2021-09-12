THORNTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 93 in Thornton, New Hampshire overnight.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver, a Lowell man, suffered a tire malfunction that caused him to veer off the road, according to New Hampshire state police. The car was crushed and heavily damaged in several areas.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The passenger of the car was seriously injured in the crash. There has been no more information on their condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

