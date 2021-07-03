WARNER, N.H. (WHDH) - One man was killed and a second was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Warner, New Hampshire on Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Interstate 89 northbound in Warner around 7:30 p.m. found two occupants who had been ejected from the vehicle, police said.

One of the occupants, Kiran Darjee, 21, of Concord, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant, Raj Darjee, 18, of Concord, was taken to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows the car went off the left side of the roadway, crashing into several trees before rolling over.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

