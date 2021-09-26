BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday night, Boston police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Westview Street and Blue Hill Avenue found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A female victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The condition of the other victim is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

A investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

