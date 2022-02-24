ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — One person died and another was seriously injured following a crash in Athol on Wednesday.

Troopers responding to a head-on crash on Route 2 found one driver had sustained fatal injuries while the second driver had life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

There were no passengers reported in either vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

