DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and another was seriously injured following a crash in Douglas on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to numerous 911 calls about a two-car crash in the area of 27 Main Street just after 7:30 a.m. found a 2010 Ford Fusion and a 2008 Toyota Camry with significant damage and both operators suffering from serious injuries, according to Douglas police.

The driver of the Ford, identified as a 67-year-old man, was removed from his car and transported to Harrington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as a 64-year-old woman, also had to be extricated from her vehicle and was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where her current condition has not been announced.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the Ford was traveling westbound when it crossed over the center line and hit the Toyota, which had been traveling eastbound, head-on, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

