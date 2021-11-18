WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. (AP) — One man has died and a second man was seriously injured in an altercation at a Weathersfield home, Vermont State Police said.

Police received a 911 call around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders found one man dead at the scene and a second man was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where was he reported to be in critical, but stable condition, police said.

There is no indication of a danger to the public, police said.

An autopsy is being performed.

