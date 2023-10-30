HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a crash involving an electric bicycle and a pickup truck in Hingham Monday, police announced.

Hingham police in a statement said officers first responded to the area of Rockland Street and Ringbolt Road around 6 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash.

Police said two people riding the electric bicycle were ultimately taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. One of the riders did not survive.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, according to police, and stayed at the scene.

Hingham police said it was still dark and raining at the time of the crash. Citing a preliminary investigation, officials said the electric bicycle and the truck appeared to have both been traveling west on Rockland Street before they collided.

Part of Rockland Street was closed between Hull Street and Canterbury Street for several hours Monday morning while authorities investigated this crash.

While the roadway later reopened, police said their investigation was ongoing as of Monday afternoon.

