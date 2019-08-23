1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Interstate 89 crash

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say one person was killed and two others seriously injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 89 in Richmond.

Police say a Dodge pickup truck drifted from the southbound lane, into the median Friday morning. The truck went airborne and struck another truck head-on in the northbound lane.

The driver of the Dodge, 48-year-old Bruce Devenger of Sheffield, Vermont, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His passenger, 72-year-old Michael O’Neil, of Sheffield, was seriously injured. The driver of the other truck, 55-year-old Kendall Roberts, of Barre, Vermont, also was seriously injured.

Police believe alcohol, speed and inattention contributed to the crash.

The crash forced the interstate to be closed between Richmond and Waterbury. Both lanes have since reopened.

