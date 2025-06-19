BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A small airplane crashed in Beverly Thursday morning, killing one man and seriously injuring another, according to the Beverly Police Department.

The plane crashed on Sam Fonzo Drive, near Beverly Regional Airport, just before 9 a.m., officials said in a news conference.

Police said it appeared the aircraft was taking off from the airport when it crashed. One man inside the plane was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man was taken to Beverly Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Beverly police, Massachusetts State Police, FAA, and NTSB are involved in the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

