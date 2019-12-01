1 dead, 1 seriously injured in violent rollover crash on I-95 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Brockton man was killed and a 27-year-old man was seriously injured in a violent rollover crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 95 in Mansfield, state police say.

Troopers responding to numerous 911 calls of a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-95 northbound in the area of exit 6A around 2:45 a.m. located a 2015 Infiniti Q40 off the left side of the roadway.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the Infiniti, operated by the Brockton man, for reasons unknown at this time, rolled into the center median ejecting the two men from the vehicle.

The Brockton man was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 27-year-old male passenger was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

