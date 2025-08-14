SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - One person died and one person is hurt after a landscaping truck hit a live wire in Salem, New Hampshire.

Fire officials say a landscaper was in a bucket truck when they came in contact with a live wire. That landscaper died at the scene.

Officials say the injured victim was flown to the burn unit of a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The incident took place near Route 28 by the Service Credit Union.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and police are investigating the incident.

