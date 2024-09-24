BOSTON (WHDH) - A man shot in Jamaica Plain Monday night has died.

Boston police said police were on patrol in the area of Center Street when they heard multiple gun shots.

A ShotSpotter activation immediately followed.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated on scene before being transported to an area hospital, where he died.

One person was arrested, charged for carrying a firearm and multiple outstanding warrants and firearm violations.

The shooting occurred near the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments, close to the Jackson Square MBTA station. Police searched the large crime scene, recovering multiple firearms, according to the Boston Police Department.

