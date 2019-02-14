1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving plow truck in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) – One person died and two others were injured following a violent crash involving a plow truck that left one car mangled in West Roxbury early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Washington Street around 1 a.m. found a pickup truck equipped with a snow plow and a severely damaged white sedan that had been involved in a crash.

The man inside the car was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a Boston police spokesperson.

The two occupants inside the plow truck were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the white sedan struck the pickup truck, police said.

The impact of the crash spilled salt and sand all over the road.

Part of Washington Street was blocked off until just before 7 a.m. as police investigated.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

