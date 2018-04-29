MEDFORD, Mass. (WHHD) – Police are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in Medford.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Spring Street and Emerald Street. The scene was still extremely active as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

State police confirmed one person has died as a result of the crash.

Two other victims were transported to Mass General Hospital in serious conditions.

Police have not identified any of the victims at this time.

