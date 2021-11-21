BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the Sumner Tunnel that left one person dead and two people hospitalized Sunday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the ramp leading from the Sumner Tunnel to Storrow Drive around 3:20 a.m. found three people inside the car suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts state police.

The driver, a 24-year-old Northampton man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

