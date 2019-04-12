1 dead, 2 hurt in rollover in I-91 in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — State police say a man was killed while a woman and a child were injured in a late-night rollover on Interstate 91 in Holyoke.

Police say at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a car driven by a 25-year-old man was headed south on the highway near the scenic overlook rest stop when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.

The vehicle was also occupied by a 23-year-old woman and 4-year-old child who were injured but are expected to survive.

No other vehicles were involved and no names were released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)