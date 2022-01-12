SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — One man died and two other people were injured in a three-vehicle wrong-way crash on U.S. Route 1 in South Kingstown, police said Wednesday.

An SUV driven by a 56-year-old Cranston man was traveling north in the southbound lanes at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when it was involved in a crash with two other vehicles, police said in a statement. The driver of the SUV, Robert Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two drivers were injured.

A 59-year-old Charlestown woman was flown by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries that police said do not appear to be life-threatening.

A 47-year-old Charlestown man had minor injuries that did not require hospitalization, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

