BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were injured, and one died after a car crashed into a medical building in Jamaica Plain Thursday morning.

Around 10:48 a.m., Boston Police say a car went into a medical building at Faulkner Hospital on Centre Street.

“Yeah, I see the glass, just boom! The glass is very strong,” Esmerelda Villar said, a patient.

Police say two people were inside the car at the time of the crash and both suffered minor injuries. One person was hit outside the car and at first suffered life-threatening injuries, then later succumbed to their injuries. All were treated at Faulkner Hospital.

Police say a gas main was hit at the building, causing a leak. The cause of the crash was accidental.

“We are very sure, given what we know at this point, that it was not deliberate, that there is no nexus to terrorism, that this was, in fact, a very tragic situation, a very unfortunate situation that happened here,” Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin said.

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