NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One woman is dead and two people are seriously injured after a car crashed through a Newbury farmstand Saturday, police said.

A car accelerated in reverse at high speed and crashed into the checkout area at Byfield Greenhouses and Garden Center Saturday afternoon, according to police.

One woman was killed and a juvenile and a man were seriously injured.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

