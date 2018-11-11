1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes through roof in Holbrook

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and two others were injured when a car crashed through the roof of a house in Holbrook on Sunday, splitting the structure in half, police said.

Police responding to the area of Abington Avenue and Kingsley Street about 5 a.m. say they found a 2005 Toyota Camry that had left the road and crashed through the roof of a house.

A passenger, Nicole Ricci, 20, of Stoughton, was transported to Brockton Hospital, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicates Ricci was accompanied by two adult males, whose names have not been released. They were also taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say the Camry was traveling westbound on Route 139 when it crossed over the eastbound lane, struck a utility pole, and eventually crashed through a fence and into a home. Residents at the home were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)