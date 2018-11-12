1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes through roof of house in Holbrook

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Flowers and candles mark the site where a car crashed through the roof of a house in Holbrook Sunday morning, killing one person and injuring two others.

Officers responding to the area of Abington Avenue and Kingsley Street around 4:30 a.m. say they found a 2005 Toyota Camry that had left the road and crashed through the roof of a house.

A passenger, 20-year-old Nicole Ricci of Stoughton, was extricated from the car by the Jaws of Life and transported to Brockton Hospital, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

Ricci’s family says she was riding in the car with her boyfriend and another man when the driver lost control.

The men, described as being 19 and 21 years old, both from Holbrook, were also taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Camry was traveling westbound on Route 139 when it crossed over the eastbound lane, struck a utility pole, and eventually crashed through a fence and into a home.

Homeowner Michelle Carter says she had got home from work, let her dog out and then went to the movies, leaving no one home at the time of the crash.

“About an hour later, things could be different,” she said.

Her house sustained structural damage, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation; however, police say they believe speed played a factor.

A vigil for Ricci has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Grove Lake in Holbrook.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)