WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two others injured on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of Pine and Elm streets about 7:10 a.m. determined that one of the vehicles had hit a utility pole, leaving a passenger trapped and seriously injured, according to Waltham police.

The 51-year-old passenger was freed from the vehicle and taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

His name has not been released.

The drivers of both vehicles were also taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

