1 dead, 2 injured following early morning triple shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an early morning shooting left one dead and two injured in Roxbury on Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot in the area of 81 Westminister Ave. around 3:45 a.m. found two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were both transported to an area hospital.

One victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and the second victim, who suffered from life-threatening-injuries, was later pronounced dead.

Officers then located an adult female victim in the area of 146 Ruthven Street suffering from apparent non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicated the third victim sustained her injuries at the scene on Westminister Ave.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)