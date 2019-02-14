1 dead, 2 injured following violent crash in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person died and two others were injured following a violent crash in West Roxbury early Thursday morning that left one car mangled.

Officers responding to Washington Street around 1 a.m. found a pickup truck equipped with a snow plow and a severely damaged white sedan that had been involved in a crash.

The man inside the car was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, a Boston police spokesperson said.

“There were a few people that were trying to speak with him, telling him to hang on the ambulance was on the way, but he was unresponsive. He wasn’t saying anything back,” said Robert McNeil Jr., who lives in an apartment above the crash scene. “It looked like the car collided with the side of the truck either coming in or coming out.”

The two occupants inside the plow truck were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

“This is the worst accident I’ve ever seen out here, and we’ve been here since the early 70s,” said Robert McNeil, Sr., who owns a business right where the crash took place.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the white sedan struck the pickup truck, according to police.

Part of Washington Street was blocked off until just before 7 a.m. as police investigated.

