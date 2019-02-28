1 dead, 2 injured in apparent accident at MIT dorm construction site

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 41-year-old Taunton man was killed and two other people were injured in an apparent construction accident Thursday at a dorm under construction at the MIT campus in Cambridge, officials said.

Cambridge police and firefighters responding to a reported construction accident at 120 Vassar St. found three injured workers in need of medical treatment, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

A preliminary investigation indicates the three men were working on the lower floor of the building when debris from higher floors collapsed on top of them. All three were taken to nearby hospital, where the Taunton man was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

The other two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by Ryan’s Office, MIT police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

BREAKING: Three workers injured (one critically) after yellow poles used in construction fall three stories at #mit under construction dorm. @7News pic.twitter.com/yhAw2eyoSn — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) February 28, 2019

Update on the construction accident: 3 workers have been transported to medical facilities. Scene is secured awaiting OSHA. Some FD units are clearing. https://t.co/K9hizdX7Hs — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 28, 2019

