BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is dead and two others are fighting for their lives following a chaotic crash in Dorchester.

People who live in the area say more needs to be done to improve street safety where the crash happened.

A person was hit in the street and an SUV smashed into a building just before 9:30 on Sunday morning on Dorchester Avenue, at a six-way intersection on the Dorchester/South Boston line.

Randall Burgess said he had just left the nearby Andrew bus stop when the crash happened.

“There was two impacts, the impact from the vehicle hitting the person and then going into the wall,” Burgess said.

Burgess then rolled his scooter over to see if he could help the people in the car, while those from surrounding businesses rushed to the man hit in the street.

Police said the man in the street died from his injuries. Two people in the car were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors there were frustrated by what they called a dangerous spot.

“The intersection is terrible,” said neighbor Joshua Erlandson. “I’ve seen a ton of accidents and the city has done nothing to prevent it for at least 15 years.”

“I think the city needs to step up and get a better light system and more stop signs,” agreed neighbor Margaret Chabarek.

People near the scene said the impact of the crash will stick with them for quite some time.

“Just to see it this close is mind-blowing,” Burgess said. “You would see this, like, on television.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)