1 dead, 2 injured in crash in Holbrook

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crash left one dead and two injured on Sunday in Holbrook.

Police responding to the area of Abington Avenue and Kingsley Street about 5 a.m. say they found a 2005 Toyota Camry had crashed through the roof of a house and split the structure in half.

Nicole Ricci, 20, of Stoughton was transported to Brockton Hospital where she died from injuries sustained as a passenger in the vehicle, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicates Ricci was accompanied by two adult males, whose names have not been released.

The two males were transported to nearby hospitals with injuries.

Police say the Camry was traveling westbound on Route 139 when it crossed over the eastbound lane, struck a utility pole, and eventually crashed through a fence and into a home. Residents at the home were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

