PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead, and two others are hospitalized after an early morning crash on Route 3 in Pembroke, state police said.

Troopers responding to a single-vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday determined the crash resulted in a fatality and assisted in transporting two other occupants to an area hospital. The name of the person who died has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

