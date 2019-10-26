1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury early Saturday morning that left one person dead and two others injured.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot in the area of 81 Westminister Ave. around 3:45 a.m. found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and took them to an area hospital.

One was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the other was later pronounced dead.

Officers then located a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the area of 146 Ruthven St. and assisted with transporting her to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggests she was injured at the scene on Westminister Avenue.

The shooting left residents of the neighborhood rattled.

Cheryda Grant, who lives nearby said, “I really don’t know why there’s so much shooting over here because there’s been a change.”

“It’s sad but I hope they get the culprit because somebody lost their life it’s crazy, it’s really, really sad,” she added. “I really hope that this stops because there’s kids that go to school through here, people going to work, it’s just too much.”

Police believe there was an altercation before the shooting broke out.

Another neighbor says they heard shouting and then a few seconds later they heard gunshots.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

