1 dead, 2 injured in Freetown rollover crash

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers are investigating a rollover crash in Freetown on Sunday that left a man dead and a woman and child injured, police said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on Route 24 Southbound near the 12.4-mile-marker at 5 p.m. found a 2003 Ford Escape that had gone off the right side of the highway, rolling over and ejecting two adults, troopers said.

The driver, a 34-year-old Taunton woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries and a passenger, a 34-year-old Wareham man was determined to be dead at the scene.

Another passenger, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with no visible injuries.

Troopers said the identification of the deceased man would be released Monday. No other information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

