PINKHAM’S GRANT, NH (WHDH) — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Pinkham’s Grant, New Hampshire on Sunday morning that left one person dead and two others hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of Route 16 around 11:30 a.m. determined that a 63-year-old Errol, New Hampshire, man was driving northbound in the Errol, New Hampshire Fire Department’s 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD truck when he hit a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital in Conway with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 60-year-old Gorham, New Hampshire man, was taken to Dartmouth Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. His passenger, Linda Gauthier, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov.

