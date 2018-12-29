1 dead, 2 injured in violent Peabody crash

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Peabody that left one person dead and another in serious condition early Saturday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported head-on crash on Lynnfield Street about 1 a.m. found three people trapped in the wreckage, police say.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were transported to a nearby hospital.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)