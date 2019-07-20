1 dead, 2 injured in violent Pelham, NH crash

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Pelham, New Hampshire that left one person dead and two others injured on Friday.

Officers responding to a motor vehicle crash on Keyes Hill Road found a pickup truck and a sedan with heavy front end damage.

31-year-old Joshua Nolette of Hudson, New Hampshire, was found dead inside his sedan.

Nolette’s passenger, 23-year-old Amanda Acampara of Manchester, New Hampshire, and the pickup driver, 24-year-old Callen Aubrey of Pelham, were transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with serious injuries.

Acampara and Aubrey are still hospitalized but are expected to make full recoveries, police say.

According to police, Cpl. Michael Kasiske is still investigating the crash, but the preliminary investigation indicates the civic was driving west toward Hudson and crossed over the double yellow lane.

Witnesses say the pickup was driving East and it was struck in its lane as it traveled with the flow of traffic.

Police say Acampara was the only person involved wearing a seatbelt.

Pelham Police urges everyone who rides in a motor vehicle to buckle up and drive safely.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has additional relevant information is urged to contact police.

Questions can be directed to Sgt. Matt Keenliside at 603-635-2411.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)