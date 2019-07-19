1 dead, 2 injured in violent Pelham, NH crash

PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Pelham, New Hampshire that left one person dead and two others injured.

Officers responding to a motor vehicle crash on Keyes Hill Road found a pickup truck and sedan with heavy front end damage, two people injured, and one person dead, according to police.

Bystanders pulled one person from the pickup truck and one from the sedan and began administering treatment, police say.

They were taken local hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

