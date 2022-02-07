DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and two others were injured following a crash in Dartmouth late Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 westbound around 10 p.m. found a passenger in the vehicle dead at the scene, another passenger suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The two surviving victims were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately released.

