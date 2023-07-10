DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a head-on crash in Dartmouth on Sunday afternoon that left one person dead and two others injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 242 Chase Road around 3:50 p.m. found a damaged 2006 Cadillac Seville and a 2015 GMC Acadia, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The 82-year-old driver of the GMC and his 75-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

