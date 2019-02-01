1 dead, 2 taken to hospital after Connecticut fire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — An early-morning blaze has claimed the life of a man in New Britain.

Fire Chief Raul Ortiz says crews responding to the fire in an apartment building on Horrace Street shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday saw smoke pouring from one unit and later discovered the victim in his bedroom.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

Ortiz tells the New Britain Herald that two other people who lived in the six-unit building were taken to a hospital as a precaution after inhaling smoke.

