NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and 3 more are hospitalized after a crash in North Andover.

The crash involved a pickup truck and SUV early Sunday morning on Great Pond Road.

Officials said the front passenger of the SUV, a 21-year-old woman from Lawrence, died in the crash.

The driver and another passenger in the SUV, along with the driver of the pickup truck, were brought to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officials have cleared the scene and said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

