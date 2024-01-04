An early morning crash on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester Thursday claimed the life of one person and sent three others to the hospital.

Just before 3:30 a.m. authorities responded to the accident, in which a car rolled over on the street, which is closed in both directions.

Boston and Massachusetts State Police were both present at the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

