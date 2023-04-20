NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and three others were injured after a fire broke out in a home in New Bedford Thursday, state and local officials announced.

The state Department of Fire Services said New Bedford firefighters first responded to the home on Chestnut Street after receiving calls around 1:40 a.m.

Officials said firefighters were able to rescue two older adults from the house. Both people were taken to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead. Officials said the other person was in critical condition as of Thursday evening.

Officials said several other people were able to escape the building on their own, though two of them were also taken to a hospital.

“This is a devastating tragedy for a whole family,” New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with them and their loved ones right now.”

The Department of Fire Services said working smoke alarms in the house “may have helped prevent an even greater tragedy.”

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday, though officials said it did not appear to be suspicious.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)