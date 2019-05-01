1 dead, 3 injured in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has died and three others sustained injuries following a shooting Wednesday in Dorchester, police say.

Officers responded to the area of Windermere Road about 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

The four men in their 30s were in a car when they were shot, police say.

The three others were taken to area hospitals.

“I spoke to Mayor (Marty) Walsh. We’re both highly upset when things like this happen in our neighborhoods,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.

The homicide is the city’s 12th of 2019.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

Police confirm one person has died in Dorchester shooting. Other 3 victims are being treated at area hospitals @7News — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) May 2, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)