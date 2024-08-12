LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Lawrence following a deadly shooting overnight, officials said.

Police officers and fire crews could be seen gathering evidence outside a taped-off triple decker on Bennington Street after responding to a call around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

The Office of Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker confirmed the incident was a fatal shooting. One person was killed, two others were hit by bullets, and a fourth person was taken to the hospital, police said.

Surveillance video captured the moment police rushed to the scene.

Police, fire crews, and K-9 units were focused on a driveway between two triple-decker homes on the street.

A neighbor walking to work hours after said he was shocked when he learned of the shooting.

“That’s pretty crazy. This street is relatively safe with shootings; usually people speed up and down the street, but four people getting shot and one person dying, that’s pretty crazy for Lawrence Street,” said Kyle Clark.

Lawrence Street intersects with Bennington Street.

Later Monday morning, cars were towed from the crime scene. Investigators used a fire truck’s ladder to closely inspect bullet holes embedded in a building.

The search for the shooting suspect remains ongoing.

