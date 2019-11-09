1 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Taunton Friday night, State Police say.

According to State Police, a preliminary investigation indicates that around 9:15 p.m., a 33-year-old Plymouth woman was traveling north on Route 140 in a 2005 GMC envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 southbound, across the northbound travel lanes to enter the ramp for Route 24 northbound.

The operator of the GMC and her passenger, a 35-year-old Plymouth man, were transported to Morton Hospital with minor injuries.

The operator of the Chrysler, a 22-year-old Acushnet man, was also transported to Morton Hospital with serious injuries.

His passenger, a 21-year-old Lakeville woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Taunton Police and Fire departments, Brewster Ambulance, and MassDOT.

The ramp was closed during their investigation.

No charges have been made.

No further information has been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)