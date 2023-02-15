(CNN) — One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting Wednesday evening at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, according to police.

A suspect is in custody and police believe there may be another suspect still uncaught, said Sgt. Robert Gomez of the El Paso Police Department. He did not comment on a possible motive.

“It was chaotic. People did flee. They were scared,” said Gomez.

Two male victims were brought to the University Medical Center of El Paso in critical condition, the hospital confirmed to CNN. The condition of the third victim, who Gomez said was also hospitalized, is unclear.

The mall is immediately adjacent to a Walmart where a shooting in 2019 killed 23 and left nearly two dozen more injured. The 24-year-old gunman pleaded guilty to 90 federal charges last week as part of a plea deal.

So far this year, there have been more than 70 mass shootings across the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Both CNN and GVA define a “mass shooting” as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

Police responded to the Cielo Vista Mall shortly after 5 p.m. local time Wednesday after receiving several reports of a possible active shooter, Gomez said. Authorities asked people to avoid the area as the scene was still active.

The scene was later secured but police and law enforcement from several agencies were still working to clear the mall Wednesday night, Gomez said, noting that it may take some time given the size of the shopping center.

Investigators preliminarily believe the shooting took place around the mall’s food court, Gomez said.

Robert Gonzalez was in the mall and told CNN he “saw people running to the exit.”

Videos taken by Gonzalez show several mall storefronts closed with their security gates down and several law enforcement vehicles outside as an ambulance arrives. Video from another witness also showed an ambulance arriving.

Gonzalez said he was able to make it safely to his car, where he was waiting to leave as he spoke with CNN. He recalled the 2019 mass shooting, saying today’s experience “just brought back bad memories.”

A reunification center has been set up at nearby Burges High School, where people who are unable to contact their loved ones may go for information, Gomez said.

